Our dear mother, Geraldine Mayberry, sadly passed away on November 19, 2022, at the age of 67, when she succumbed to COVID-19.
There will be a Graveside Service at General Douglas L. McBride Veterans Cemetery on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM.
Geri was a precious mother, sister, loyal wife, and friend who was a free spirit and loved hard. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community in Roswell, as she was always referred to as “Mama Geri.” She worked hard as she was a great waitress and made many connections with all kinds of folks, including former president George Bush as she’s served many people.
Preceding Geri in death are James Mayberry (husband); Sue Carter (mother); siblings: Scottie Murray, Kenneth Murray, and Sandra Murray.
Geri is survived by Shay Lee Denniston (son); Cat Benavidez (daughter-in-law); Jerry Lee Stafford (son); Cassondra Stafford (daughter-in-law); grandchildren: Nichole Diaz, Francisco Martinez, Erik Ryan Stafford, Samantha Mari Fox, Saidi Marie Stafford, and Zyler Arthur Guess; as well as her siblings: Barbra Ann Carter-Sisneros, Martha Sue Murray-Terry, Pat Tarvin, Stevie Murray, Connie Briggs, and Bill Murray.
Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Geri’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Geri’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.