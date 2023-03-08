Gilbert A. Sedillo, of Dexter, NM, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 in Albuquerque, NM.
Gilbert was born July 30, 1935 in Hondo, NM to Petro Sedillo, and Idalia Sanches.
He joined the military in 1955. Gilbert was stationed in North Korea between 1955 to 1958. He was a senior medic during these 3 tours in North Korea. Gilbert married the love of his life Benita Romero in 1958.
Gilbert worked on the ranch and in agricultural industry his entire life. He enjoyed working with his hands, fixing equipment, and raising cattle. Gilbert also enjoyed attending the Dexter Demon football games. He loved to laugh, talk, tell jokes, and stories.
Preceded in death by father Petro Sedillo; mother Idalia Sedillo; sisters Helen Padilla and Della Sedillo; brother James Sedillo, and great-grandson Gabriel Luiz.
He is survived by his wife Benita Sedillo of Dexter, NM; son Roger Sedillo of Dexter, NM; daughters, Loretta Sedillo of Roswell, NM, Lorena Tarin and husband Augustin, of Roswell, NM, Linda Aranda and husband Joe, of Roswell, NM; brothers, Joe Sedillo, of Roswell, NM, and Ruben “Elmo” Sedillo, of Roswell, NM, along with numerous grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers are Jacob Sedillo, Manuel Luiz, Gilbert Tarin, Timothy Butts, Samuel Sedillo, Michael Luiz, and Nicholas Tarin. Honorary pallbearer, Joseph Weimer.
Rosary will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, 9:30AM at Ballard Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory.