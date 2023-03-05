A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 am, Friday, March 10, 2023, Ballard Funeral Home with service to follow at 10:00 am, for Gilbert A. Sedillo, 87, who passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in Albuquerque, NM. A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized.
