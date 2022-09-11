Gilberto Richardson

Gilbert, 76, died in his sleep of natural causes on April 11, 2020. He was born July 6, 1943, to Prestinia Richardson in Hondo, NM. He was one of 7 siblings. Gilbert married Virginia (Virgie) Marie Lucero in 1965. They were married until she passed away in October 2015.
Gilbert was a lifelong resident of New Mexico with the exception of his military service. In the 1960s, he joined the Navy and was stationed in San Diego, CA and Okinawa, Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1964. Upon moving back to New Mexico, he met and married Virgie on July 28, 1965, in Alamogordo, NM. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Roswell, bought a house on Emerald Dr. where they raised 5 boys.
Gilbert was an avid gardener. Every year, you could count on a variety of vegetables coming from the garden. During the summer, the patio table had fresh produce and a saltshaker. He also had fruit trees, the peaches, apricots, and cherries were always plentiful. So much so, we would usually give most away.
In his spare time, he liked to paint the landscapes of New Mexico. Every Fall, there was the Chile season, year after year, there was roasting and ristra’s. He liked to hunt and fish the mountains, lakes, and rivers of New Mexico. It seems like Gilbert and Virgie lived ordinary lives as New Mexicans. But they survived raising five sons. As a testament to a life well lived, all five have gone to live productive lives of their
own.
Gilbert Alfred and wife Sandy live in Overland Park, KS, Jerry Samuel and Jeana follow his career and have lived in multiple places (most recently moved from Delaware to Fountain, CO), Richard Gary and Kathy live in Falcon, CO, Gabriel Grant and Rebecca live in Albuquerque, NM and Granville Lucero and Dina live in Las Cruces, NM.
His mother preceded him in death as well as his brothers Frank. His brother Bert passed away shortly after Gilbert. He is survived by brothers Balois Richardson, Ernie Jimenez and sisters Joann Sanchez, Cecelia Sanchez, and Rosemary Smith. There are multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be at 9:30 am Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church mass to follow at 10:00 am. Directly following mass, Gilbert will be laid to rest alongside Virgie at General Douglas L McBride Veterans Cemetery.
Gilbert, Jerry, Richard, Gabriel, Granville along with our now adopted dad Uncle Raul Lucero
welcome you to join us at the American Legion to celebrate the lives of our parents from 12-4.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.