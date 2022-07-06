Age 99
It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Gladys, she was a devoted mother, passionate teacher, faithful servant, committed woman of God, loving wife, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend.
The Parker family will be welcoming family and friends from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Thursday, July 7, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Legacy for Gladys will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 8, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel, 900 S. Main St, Roswell NM.
Glady Doris (Branham) Parker was born to Tuner and Annetti Boykin on May 23, 1923. 21 in Oklahoma. Her treasured earthily vessel was gently moved to her heavenly reward on June 22, 2022. Gladys married the love of her life B.J. on December 21, 1941. To this happy union were born two girls and eight boys.
She grew up in small town in Oklahoma. Gladys was a resident of Roswell, New Mexico for 75 plus years. She was a retired domestic engineer. She worked for the Anderson family for many years. Gladys was a housekeeper, nanny and caterer. She always served with a smile and very professional. She was very active in different organizations including NAACP. She gave he life to the Lord at a very early age.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory: Daughter Pauline Mc Dowell of Hanford, California; sons Samuel Parker (wife Belinda), William Parker, Orlando Parker wife Nancy) and Ronnie (wife Margarete) Parker all of Roswell, New Mexico and Jackie Parker of Germany. She also leaves a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Waiting to welcome her home are her husband BJ Parker (AKA Blue); her daughter: Eva Mae; sons: Milton, Paul, Eddie Dean and Raymond Earl; father Turner and her mother Annetti Boykin; Brothers: Alfred, Peter, J.B. and George; Sisters: Faye, Julie, Rosie Bell, Willie Mae, Janice and Delores.
She loved having her family together, cooking for them and making everyone comfortable. She was a mother, counselor, friend and care giver to many. There is nothing that she would not do for you. She is and will be greatly missed by her family, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ. “The memory of the just is blessed.” Proverbs 10:7
Mother Gladys Parker was one of the founding members of Immanuel Church of God In Christ and was a devoted member for more 70 years she was often found leading testimony service and keeping the books. She loved the Lord and served Him with gladness. Over the years, the pastors came and went but she remained a devoted member, served on Usher board, Home & Foreign Mission, Sunday School Superintendent, Bible Band, Kitchen Chair and Missionary Outreach and treasurer for 55 plus years, until her health failed her. She also served the New Mexico Jurisdiction in various capacities. The saints would line up for her pound cake. Everyone was blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Mother Parker during her 99 years. As she often sang, she finally got her “Traveling Shoes.”