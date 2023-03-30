Glen Luff, age 93 of Midland, Texas, passed away on March 23, 2023. A visitation will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. MDT, Monday, April 3, 2023, at South Park Cemetery in Roswell, New Mexico.
Glen Charles Luff was born on June 16, 1929 in Montgomery, Minnesota to Andrew and Elsie Luff. He was the third son of four brothers — Gene, Don, and Ken. As a child of the depression, Glen believed in hard work and being productive. While in the Air Force he scored so high on the IQ tests that he was chosen to be sent to UCLA for a Certificate course in Meteorology, then to Cal Tech for advanced studies in Meteorology and became a weather officer during the Korean War in both Japan and Korea. He had a life-long interest in weather patterns and let everyone know when a storm was coming. After returning from Korea, he completed a Master of Science in Geology from The University of Oklahoma (OU).
While in school he discovered a large dinosaur set of bones that are still featured at the university. Forever a fan of the OU football team, we all learned never to call him during a game. Glen met Helen DeBorde in 1964 and they were married in January 1965.
Glen was a Petroleum Geologist for Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO) for 22 years. The next 10 years were with A.G. Hill, Dallas Independent, Aminoil, and Coastal Oil and Gas, all in Midland. His final career was consulting with oil companies until 2014. One of the most interesting pieces of work he was engaged in was on the Alaska pipeline.
In many ways Glen was similar to his oil wells; you had to drill down to find all the goodness that was buried beneath the crusty surface. While with ARCO, he served as a Loan Officer on the Loan Committee from 1975-78 for Midland Atlantic Federal Credit Union, predecessor to My Community Credit Union. He became active again with MCCU on the Supervisory Committee in 2012 and assumed Chair of the Committee in 2013. He was appointed to the Board of Directors in 2016.
As an animal lover he was forever rescuing stray cats, feeding the turtles in his backyard, and taking pets of those too old to care for them. He had two children, Susan and David Luff, with his first wife Ann Sproule. After marrying Helen, Glen became a step-father to Susan DeBorde.
Glen Luff is survived by daughter Susan Luff Chritton, (husband Rand) and grandchildren Sam, (wife Celeste and great-granddaughter Lilah); Andrew (and wife Kristen); James, and Anastasia; son David Luff, (wife Deborah), and grandchildren Jackson and Julia; step-daughter Susan Henderson (and husband Bob); grandchildren Karen Fernandez, husband Tomas, (great-grandchildren Sophia, Tomas, and Diego); Michael and (wife Leigh and their daughter Kaia); and brothers, Gene and Ken.
Glen is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years — Helen DeBorde Luff, who passed away in May 2022. The family hopes Glen is now at peace, can kick up his heels and have some fun in the afterlife.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com or directly to his daughter SusanChritton@gmail.com.