A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Gloria Archuleta, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with the Archuleta family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral home from 9 AM to 5 PM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, with a rosary to follow at 6 PM. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at General Douglass L. McBride Veterans Cemetery in Roswell, New Mexico, at 10 AM.
On September 28, 1949, Gloria was born to Pablo and Arabella Horton in Roswell, NM. She graduated from Goddard High School. Gloria was the beloved wife of Danny Archuleta, who remains in the family home. She worked for the Roswell Independent School District in the cafeteria of Roswell High School. Gloria loved the Dallas Cowboys and made good tamales, but the BEST menudo. Gloria’s presence and smile will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Gloria is survived by her beloved husband and children: Danny Archuleta, Trisha, and David; daughters: Wendy and Sandra Contreras; son, Danny Contreras; grandchildren: Abby, Danielle, Joseph, Jaden Contreras, Nehemiah, and Amariah Contreras, Kristopher Sanchez, and Noah Contreras and Ariana Acosta; special granddaughter, Erica; four great-grandchildren; godson, little Robert; sisters: Vera Ortiz and husband Robert, and Connie Horton; brother, Marty Horton; uncles: Tony Archuleta (who she was raised with), Frank Archuleta and Serafin Archuleta; crime partner, Valerie Gonzalez; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many good friends from Roswell High School cafeteria.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Pablo Horton (1994) and Arabella Horton (2019); grandparents: Jose Miguel and Sara Archuleta; sister, Eva Horton (2013); and brother, Richard Archuleta.
The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to Izzabella, and a special nephew and niece, Israel and Valerie Archuleta, who were always there for Gloria and Danny Boy, and also to Andrew, Sasha, Renne, Robert, Vera, Marty, Israel Jr, Jessica, Angela, Anthony, Rey, Carlos and Monica, Isaac and Angela, and Mendiola Pluming. Also, to the countless family and friends who donated, bought, gave comfort, prayers, and endless support, THANK YOU.
AFTERGLOW
I'd like the memory of me
to be a happy one.
I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles
when life is done.
I'd like to leave an echo
whispering softly down the ways,
of happy times and laughing times
and bright and sunny days.
I'd like the tears of those who grieve,
to dry before the sun
of happy memories that I leave
when life is done.