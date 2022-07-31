Grace Sanchez

She was born on January 12, 1952, and passed away in her sleep on July 10, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona, surrounded by her family.
Grace was born and raised in Roswell, New Mexico. She enjoyed family get togethers dancing, laughing, and margaritas. In the mornings she loved catching up on the latest news with a hot cup of coffee. She cherished her grandchildren above all else; watching them grow, going to award assemblies, being there to watch them learn to walk and talk. She always comforted them whether it was going for ice cream, listening to their day, or making them homemade tortillas. She was a faithful servant of Jehovah. She enjoyed her brothers and sisters of every congregation and was always an inspiration to them.
She is survived by her four children Fernando Sanchez, Linda Sanchez, Nathan Sanchez, and Alexandria and her husband Arthur Vega her 8 grandchildren Xavier Sanchez, Kristal Sanchez, Eddie Kennedy, Jared Sanchez, Victoria Sanchez, Caleb Vega, Mateo Vega, and Max Sanchez.She is survived by her siblings Joe Sanchez, Lloyd Sanchez, Priscilla Melendez, Bernice Grijalva, Elmo Sanchez, Velma Luevano, Terry Martinez, and Elizabeth Molina. She was preceded in death by her parents Erminio and Consuelo Sanchez and her sister Rose Herrera.
A memorial service will be held August 6, 2022 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness’s on 205 W Gayle St. 88203 at 11:00am. The memorial will be officiated by Pilar Melendez. Grace will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her.