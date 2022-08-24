Funeral services will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, at Ballard Funeral Home Chapel for Grace Whitehead, 91, of Roswell, who passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Arlington, TX. Pastor Scotty Smith of Cowboy Fellowship of Atascosa County will officiate. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 pm, Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Ballard Funeral Home.
Grace was born in Texico, NM on June 17, 1931, to Mr. and Mrs. Charles McDaniel. She married R.G. (Gail) Whitehead on July 2, 1950, in the BSU Chapel at ENMU in Portales. Her father, mother, sister and brother preceded her in death.
Her survivors include her two daughters; Pat Buckner and husband Gary of Abilene, TX and Wanda Daniel and husband Nathan of Descanso, CA; two sons Robert Whitehead and wife Shari of Grand Prairie, TX and David Whitehead and wife Nancy of Kapolei HI; and one sister Esther Ferguson and husband Ronny of Dumas, TX. Also surviving are her twelve grandchildren Michelle Valle and husband Tom of Abilene, TX; Micah Buckner and wife Robin of Abilene, TX; Marcus Buckner and wife Kennan of Devine, TX; Maelei of Abilene, TX; Charity Holt and her husband Dan of San Diego, CA; Jonathan Daniel and wife Sabrina of Marshall, AR; Peter Daniel and wife Jessica of El Cajon, CA; Faith Smith and her husband Scotty of Grand Prairie, TX; Jason Whitehead and wife Jessica of Grand Prairie, TX/Virginia; Jenny and husband Tyler of Seattle, WA; Josh and wife Amber of Elgin, TX; and Levi Whitehead of Phoenix, AZ; AND thirty great grandkids and six great-great grandkids.
Grace, along with her husband Gail were appointed Home Missionaries, SBC of May 15, 1982. Grace was a homemaker and secretary and had lived in Roswell for 23 years after retirement. She was a member various Baptist Churches. Grace had been active working beside her husband in the ministry of various churches in Roswell, Texas, Arizona and New Mexico as Secretary for 45 years. She had been Church and Association secretary in various churches and for Estrella Baptist Association in Phoenix, AZ before retiring in Roswell. She had been a children’s worker for many years. In Arizona she was a Baptist State approved Sunday School Children’s Director. Was an Acteen Director for Church and Association, GA Director, also for Church and Association and worked as Association Sunday School Director, Association ASSIST Sunday School Director and Association VBS Director. She used her home, beside Church/Association Office, as a ministry by cooking and sewing for her family and others. One of the things she enjoyed doing was making quilts for her children, grandchildren, other adults and babies. She made over 200 quilts to give away and share Jesus’ love. Grace along with her husband was instrumental in beginning several new churches in Arizona, Texas and New Mexico.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are Ronny Ferguson, Wes Hay, Mike Bush, nephews, and Deacons of Bethel Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made in memory of Grace to the:
— Connections Church — “Grace Whitehead Church Planting Fund”; https://app.easytithe.com/app/giving/conn5714196; see David Whitehead for more information;
— Christian Homes and Family Services — “Pregnant, Adopt, Foster”; — ChristianHomes.com See Pat Buckner for more information;
— Freedom Ministries — “Freedom Through Forgiveness” — FreedomThroughForgivenessMinistries.com See Wanda Daniel for more information; and
— Inglewood Baptist Church — “World Missions Offering” — InglewoodBaptist.com — See Robert Whitehead for more information
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.