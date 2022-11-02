Gracie Lucille Metcalf Nunnally, 86, of Roswell, NM, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Clovis, NM. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Lucille’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing and visitation at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. A Graveside service will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10:00 AM at South Park Cemetery, with Forest Metcalf and Roy Haynes officiating.
On August 12, 1936, Lucille was born in Elida, NM, to John C. Metcalf Sr and Effie May Metcalf. Lucille graduated from Roswell High School in 1955. She married Curtis Nunnally on May 22, 1959. Curtis preceded Lucille in death on August 25, 2021.
Lucille was a homemaker until Jerry and Gayla were in High School, then started working as a teacher’s associate for the Roswell School District. Lucille worked for sixteen years until her retirement. She was very artistic. Lucille loved making bread dough dolls, ceramic dolls, wood carvings, painting pictures and doing beadwork, pretty much anything she could make and give to family and friends. Lucille enjoyed reading, and working on puzzle books, and she loved working on family genealogy. She loved all her family very much. Family was very important to Lucille. She had many nieces and nephews who loved “Aunty `Cil.” Lucille always enjoyed going to Jerry and Gayla’s activities when they were growing up. She was a “room Mom” for both of Jerry and Gayla’s classrooms when they were growing up. Lucille was “Mom” to many of their friends. When her granddaughter, Chelsea was growing up, she attended everything Chelsea was involved in also. Chelsea was Lucille’s pride and joy.
Lucille was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for many years.
Lucille is survived by her son, Jerry Nunnally and wife Sandy of Broken Arrow, OK; daughter, Gayla Getchell and husband George of Roswell, NM; granddaughter, Chelsea Getchell of Albuquerque, NM; sister-in-law, Nancy Metcalf of Roswell, NM; numerous nieces, nephews and friends; as well as her precious grand dogs: Louie, Bentley, and Addy.
Preceding Lucille in death are her parents, John C. Metcalf Sr and Effie May Metcalf; husband, Curtis Nunnally; and siblings: Lonnie E. Metcalf, George Metcalf, John C. Metcalf Jr, Elmer Leamon Metcalf, Marie King Hansen, and Martha Ridgway.
Thank you to nieces Bobbye Heron and Georgia Haynes for all you did for Mom.
Lucille was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. We will miss her so much. We love you, Mom.
