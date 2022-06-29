Grant Allen Langford, 51, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Albuquerque, NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Grants’ family at www.andersonbethany.com
There will be an open viewing all day at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Midway Family Church, 63 Yakima Road, Dexter, on Friday, July 1 at 10 am, with Danny Sons officiating. Interment will follow at General Douglas L. McBride Veterans Cemetery.
Grant was born April 9, 1971, to Archie D. Langford and Gynn A Langford in Roswell, NM. He graduated from Goddard High School in 1989. Grant was active in ROTC during high school and entered the Navy in the fall of 1989. He served most of his four years in Italy during Desert Storm as an Air Support mechanic. While in Italy, Grant rented from an Italian family and worked on a horse farm. Also, in Italy, he started DJ’ing at the NCO Club. This is where Grant also found his love of cooking. After the Navy, he returned to Roswell to work with his father at Langford Tractor Work. After closing Langford Tractor Work in 2018, Grant used what he had learned to go into construction/estimating work. He worked for Giles Construction in Artesia when Covid-19 hit and was laid off. Grant then moved to Chandler, Arizona, to work for DCS Contractors. The last place he worked was for Meridian Engineering in Albuquerque.
Grant learned to be a hard worker growing up in his father’s shadow. He could operate about any piece of equipment by the age of twelve and be able to tear them down and put them back together. Grant also learned how important good maintenance was and was always tinkering. His dad had the drag racing bug and built and raced several 1955 Chevys. Grant caught the bug early on. After high school, Grant raced a red Chevy street pickup and later had his own Purple 1969 Camaro known as “Grape Ape.” He was also brave enough to own and drive a rail “After Shock.” He enjoyed drag racing with his dad and met many lifelong friends with fellow drag racers. Grant even owned and operated Roswell Drag Way at one time. Harley Davidson motorcycles became Grant’s new love with wheels, and he took many weekend trips to Ruidoso. He also enjoyed long rides with his friends, going on many Alien City rides.
In Grant’s spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and welding. Most of the family has some sort of nick- a knack that he made with his talents, and it made him so happy to share them with everybody.
He is survived by his mother, Gynn Langford; sister, Judy Cano and husband Josue and their daughter Jacqueline and son Jaziel of El Paso Texas; aunts and uncles: Melba and Cliff Johnson of La Luz, Detta and Ken Scates of Roswell, Joveta Hutto of Kyle Texas, Lynn and Eugene Shirley of Stinnett Texas, Bert and Debbie Ancell of Tucumcari, Jo Rich of Monahans Texas, David Ancell of Artesia, and Monti and Jimmy Sanders of Artesia; many cousins also survive him.
Grant was preceded in death by his father, Archie Langford.
Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are Russell Schuler, David Whitt, Mike Labbate, Gus Harbaugh, Button Ancell, Travis Johnson, Joe Smith, and Josue Cano.
Grant’s family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and other hospital personnel at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, NM
Grant’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.