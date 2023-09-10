Harold Wayne (HW) Ashcraft
Harold Wayne (HW) Ashcraft was born in Roswell, NM to Henry A. and Gladys M. Ashcraft.
His mother ran a grocery store across the street from Yucca Junior High School where he would work throughout his childhood and high school years. He graduated from Roswell High School and NMMI. He played baseball (a pitcher) for NMMI and UNM.
He was a husband to Vicki (Montgomery) Ashcraft and father of 6 children: Charlene, Christopher, Michael, Cari (Nelson), Ross and Tanna (Johnson), a grandfather of 10 and a great grandfather. He was an accomplished football and basketball referee, baseball umpire and a Little League Baseball coach.
He served as a member of the Roswell City Council and as Mayor Pro Tempore in the mid to late 1970s. He was a founder and charter member of Gateway Church.
He was a Civil War and Lincoln County War historian as well as the family photographer and archivist. He was an award-winning photographer. He was an engaging storyteller and a natural comic. He was a much-loved father, Grandad and Uncle Buddy.