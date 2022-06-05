Hazel Alice Hite passed peacefully in her sleep and was lovingly met by her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022; she was 72.
Hazel was born on September 15, 1949 in Albuquerque, NM. She was the third of four children and lived her early life in the shadows of the Sandia mountains. Following high school, she enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in the medical unit. While serving she met and married John DeRazza. Together they had a daughter Michele DeRazza. She moved to Roswell, NM in the early 1970s where she met and married Nathan Hite in 1973. Together they had 6 children and raised 3 step-children. All her children successfully graduated high school and pursued promising careers ranging from the sciences to the humanities.
Later in life she attended Eastern New Mexico where she earned certificates in phlebotomy and mechanical drafting. She was an accomplished quilter and enjoyed making quilts to give to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her acuity for pattern and colors showcased her talents and creativity. Hazel also dedicated her life to researching and documenting history through the many family trees and personal stories she discovered in her genealogy work.
She successfully traced her family's line back to the landing at Plymouth and her husband's family back to the civil war. Hazel was full of stories and loved to talk. She was also a skilled baker and often shared her goodies at potlucks, birthdays, and holidays.
Hazel's faith was a fundamental part of her life. She converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she remained a devout member throughout her life. She loved sharing her faith and enjoyed meeting new people. She always greeted people with a smile and laugh.
Hazel leaves behind seven children and two step-children: Roy, Laura, Michele, Addie, Lena, Kathy, Aaron, Wesley, and Joshua; Grandchildren: Jacquelyn and Daniel, Christopher, Marie, Hunter and Madison, and Charley and Fletcher; Eight Great-grandchildren: Shelby Rose, Jaxson, Breanna, Lyla, Athena, Misty Ann, Mason, and Jaxon; Her Siblings: Jane and Daniel; As well as close family friends: Bill, Francine, Patsy, and Bonnie.
Hazel is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Cora Strawn, and her older sister Mary Strawn.
A private family service will be held at a later date at the Veterans Cemetery in Santa Fe. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with the Hite family at www.anndersonbethany.com.
Hazel's memory was written by her family.