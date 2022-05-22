September 20, 1938 — March 19, 2022
Mom was born a hometown Roswell girl, and the oldest of 6 children, to Maurice and Helen Paxton Herbert. She was named after her own mother but was always known as “Ginger” to her family and close friends.
Mom attended St. Peter Parochial School and later graduated from Roswell High. After spending some time at Arizona State University, she returned home to Roswell and worked for Continental Oil Company. Our dad Jerry, working in Roswell at the time, recounts the day he took notice of a beautiful girl across a crowded lunchroom. He was captivated and wasted no time in marrying her two months later. Sixty-four years on, and they were still holding hands and looking at each other with love. They were one, and never left each other’s side.
She was the consummate mother and wife and devoted herself to us. As children, we never had to worry because Mom was always there, waiting for us at home. Mom always put her marriage first before anything else, setting the standard for us to emulate. Upon their return to Roswell in 1993, Mom became active in Morning Garden Club, The Assistance League, The Petroleum Wives Club, and in helping organize high school class reunions. She was renowned for her garden and for her cooking. We all looked forward to Christmas “fours” and her world-famous peanut brittle (aka “golden sunshine”).
Death could not separate our parents, and Mom left to join her beloved Jerry six months after his passing. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Marsha Kay and Carol Sue, and her parents. David was her constant companion in these later years, and an invaluable source of comfort and love to her. His devotion to our mom was a great blessing and an inspiration.
Mom leaves behind her children Jeri Elaine, Suzan and David, as well as five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sisters Phyllis and Joyce, her brother Mike and sister-in-law Linda, and many nieces and nephews.
We will always miss her; nobody loves you like your mom.
A private family service was held on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
