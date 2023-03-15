Obituary
Helen Margaret Medina, 72, of Roswell, NM passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones, in Roswell, NM.
Services: A memorial service will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home Chapel 2:00 PM, on Friday, March 17, 2023.
On May 26, 1950, Helen was welcomed into this world by her loving parents Urbano Ramirez and Eva Gonzales, in Roswell, NM. Helen joined Jose Medina in marriage, on December 28, 2007.
Helen was a loving wife, but most of all a wonderful, caring Mother and Nana. She so loved her grandbabies, always going above and beyond, spoiling them, and spending time with them. She too enjoyed many beautiful, sunny days, working in her yard.
Always the life of the party, bringing smiles to all; and she lived life to the fullest.
At times she could be difficult and hardheaded but had a soft side that was full of love and compassion. Helen will be dearly missed by her friends and loved ones.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Helen are her husband, Jose Medina, and Children: Valarie and Juan Ibarra, Barbara Medina, JoJo, and Ana Medina. grandchildren: Angelique, Georgie, Monet, Jazmine, Junior Stogden, Alyssa and Tere Lopez, and Richard Avila. siblings: Elisa from California, and Cissy Valvedivia.
Helen had a beloved fur baby, named, “Baby”, whom she loved dearly.
Preceding Helen in death were her parents: Urbano Ramirez and Eva Gonzales: brothers: Rick Ramirez, Orlando Ramirez, and Benny Ramirez: Sister, Erlinda Ramirez.
Chosen to be Honorary Pallbearers are Juan Ibarra, JoJo Medina, Georgie Stogden, Junior Stogden, and Alyssa Lopez.
Helen’s tribute was lovingly written in her honor by Her family.
Letter to My Mother
Mamma,
The last 14 months have been an honor to care for you, just as you cared for me all those years. Thank you for loving, caring, and nurturing me. Thank you for always encouraging me to follow my dreams. I am the woman I am because of you. You taught me to be patient, kind, loving, and fun. I will never forget all those times you would say, “You don’t understand now, but you will later”. Now I understand Mommy. I understand why you punished me when I was being bad I understand why you said to follow my dreams and stay in school. I understand why you spoiled me, but taught me to work for everything I wanted. I understand why you taught me to be strong and independent. For all these things, am thankful for, Most of all, I thank God for blessing me with you as my mother. You held me when I took my first breaths of life, and I held you when you took your last. Although hard to accept right now, I will always cherish that moment…until I see you again.
I love you, Mommy,
Val