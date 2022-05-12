Helen Ruth DeBorde Bryant Luff passed away on May 8th, 2022 at Manor Park Recovery in Midland, TX after an extended stay following a leg-hip operation. She was 90 years old.
Helen was born on November 10th, 1931 on a ranch just east of Bottomless Lakes, east of Roswell, New Mexico. She was listed as “unknown baby girl” on official records that was not corrected until her 36th year. She was the 5th of ten DeBorde children, seven girls and three boys.
Her early days were carefree, but tough living on the ranch and fond memories of LLD School. Life was tough in the pre-WWII days. Helen married young and assumed the duties of a young wife, and later mother, following her husband and his job on a seismic crew. They made many short visits in West Texas and a few other oil towns. They had two children, Susan and Michael.
Unfortunately, that life ended in an auto accident in Wyoming in 1961. Dean and Michael lost their lives while Susan was severely injured. Helen was deeply affected by this tragedy. Susan was hospitalized for many months while Helen learned how to survive a new life in Wyoming. After an extended recovery for Susan, they returned home to Roswell to friends and relatives and an unknown future.
After several years and struggle, Helen met Glen and they married in January, 1965. Glen worked as a geologist and transferred to Midland with the closing of the Roswell office. After two years there he was transferred to Dallas and then a return transfer to Midland. Helen had helped with voluntary auxiliary work at a rest home facility in Roswell and when it became known she was asked to help organize and set up an auxiliary group for Trinity Towers in Midland. She did so and ran the organization for over three years until others became available.
Helen always had a flair for helping the elderly and making their life easier. Helen continued on as an auxiliary volunteer at Trinity Towers and later at its successor, Manor Park for some years. Helen’s never ending love and devotion for care of the elderly was greatly appreciated.
Survivors are husband, Glen Luff; Susan Henderson and husband Robert; granddaughter, Karen Fernandez and husband Thomas; great grandchildren, Sofia, Cinco and Diego of Austin, Texas; grandson, Michael and wife Leigh and their daughter Kaia of Seattle, Washington; Susan and Rand Chritton and their children Sam and wife Celeste, new baby Lilah; Andrew and wife Kristen; James; Stasi and son Connor, all of California; David and Deborah and their son Jackson and daughter Julia of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
A visitation will take place from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, Friday, May 13, 2022 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am MST on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at South Park Cemetery in Roswell, New Mexico.
