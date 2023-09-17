Hubert Henry Quintana
Hubert Henry Quintana, age 75, of Roswell, New Mexico, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at his home with the love of his life, Mary Lynn, by his side.
Funeral services will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, beginning with recitation of rosary at 9:30 a.m., on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, followed by a celebration of life service at 10 a.m., with Fr. Charlie Martinez, O.F.M., of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, officiating. He will be placed in the Columbarium at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are by LaGrone Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
Hubert was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to Ramon Quintana and Alifonsa Romero Quintana, on March 7, 1948. He lived in Las Cruces for 16 years before moving to Palm Springs, California. He graduated from Palm Springs High School. On December 16, 1967, he married Mary Lynn Kelly at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, in Palm Springs, California. He attended College of the Desert where he was Student Body President, played tennis and baseball. After graduating from COD, he attended San Diego State University where he majored in Physical Education.
Hubert eventually returned to his home state of New Mexico, where he held many esteemed professional roles, including Executive Director of the Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District, Interim County Manager for the City of Jal, Director of the New Mexico Firefighters Training Academy, eight years as Chaves County Manager, six years as Executive Director of the Water Defense Association in the Bonito, Hondo, and Ruidoso River valleys, and Executive Director of Students Incorporated, a youth employment service based in Las Cruces.
Hubert has a distinguished and ongoing record of public service. In addition to his other roles, Hubert served as President of the Roswell Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and Urban Fellow of the Boys Club of America/Eli Lily Foundation, Chairman of the New Mexico Boys and Girls Club Alliance, a New Mexico representative to the Board of New Mexico for the National Association of Development Organization, Chairman of the New Mexico Association of Regional Councils, and sat on the Board of Directors of the New Mexico Colinas Infrastructure Fund. He is a past member of the All Saints Catholic School Board of Education, and a past President of the Southwest Regional Executive Directors’ Association. Hubert also served as a Eucharistic minister to the sick and homebound and was a member of the St. Peter’s Parish Council.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ramon and Alifonsa Quintana.
Hubert is survived by his wife Mary Lynn Quintana; children: Peggy (Ian) Bridge of McKinney, Texas; Cinda (Francisco) Olvera of Roswell, NM; Ynez (David) Fox of Roswell, NM; Hubert (Charmin) Quintana II of Farmington, NM; Marie Quintana (Richard Morgan III) of Roswell, NM; and sister Dorothy Tyler of Wellsboro, PA. He is also survived by grandchildren; Cera Silversmith, Christian Bridge, Christopher Olvera, Hannah McCool, Mary Kathryn Olvera, Kaitlyn Fox, Nicholas Fox, Hubert (CJ) Quintana III, Lucas Quintana, Erin Hardcastle, and Pablin Jimenez. He also had five great grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to All Saints Catholic School, 2700 N. Kentucky Avenue, Roswell, New Mexico.
We will always remember him as a good husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was someone who was understanding, giving and faithful. He was a person who wanted to make life better for everyone. Most of all he loved God and his family, especially his wife Lynn.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com