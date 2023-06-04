Hulda Wiens Klassen passed on to glory on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the age of 99. She enjoyed life and considered every day a gift from God. Hulda loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, with all her heart, and her family and friends are comforted in knowing that she is now in the presence of Christ. She attended Bible Study at the First Baptist Church in Roswell, NM for the past nineteen years.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a memorial service scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory, 2609 S. Main St., Roswell, NM. The Reverend Robert Holcomb will conduct the service.
Of Dutch heritage, Hulda was born in Savorovka, Russia in 1924. Her family emigrated to Mexico that year and then to Canada in 1926. They settled in Chilliwack, B.C. where Hulda received her education. Following high school, Hulda attended business college and then worked as an executive secretary in Vancouver. In 1945 she married the love of her life, Herman Klassen. The Klassen’s moved to Roswell in 1959, where Hulda worked in the Roswell Independent School District as a secretary for many years before retiring.
Hulda is survived by her two daughters: Darlene Klassen (Dave Biringer) and Diane Klassen of Roswell; son, Robert Klassen and his wife Leigh Ann; grandchildren: Abbie Klassen and Jacob Klassen of Coppell, Texas; a special cousin, Walter Stobbe; and numerous nieces, nephews, other cousins, and many friends.
Hulda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herman; parents; and her five siblings.
The family would like to express our thanks and appreciation for the warm, gentle care of Lovelace nurses Sandra and Mendi and Gentiva nurses, especially Takiesha.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to their favorite charity in Hulda Klassen’s name.
Please share your thoughts and memories with the family in the online register book at andersonbethany.com. Services are under the direction of Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory.