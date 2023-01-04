Ignacio Martínez Gómez, 85, passed away on December 29, 2022. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with the Martínez family at www.andersonbethany.com
A public viewing will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, followed by a rosary at 5:00 PM, Funeral services will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On July 31st, 1937, Ignacio Martínez was born to Antonia Gómez and José Martínez in the small mountain village of Indé, Durango (f. 1547). He attended primary school for only a brief period, ultimately leaving at the age of six in order to help support his family. In 1957, at the age of twenty, he married his sweetheart, Gregoria Meléndez. At the time of his passing, Ignacio and Gregoria had been married for 65 years. In 1963 he and several other families settled on privately owned land that, after years of clearing the rugged terrain of snakes, would become the town of Ejido Revolución (Las Víboras), Durango. Don Nacho, as he was affectionately known by his friends and family, was a member of St. John’s Church. As a man who espoused strong moral values and respect for others, Ignacio earned his living by the sweat of his brow: as a young man he worked in a gold mine, as a laborer and ranch hand, and from 1960-61 he worked in the U.S. as a bracero. Making Roswell his home in 1976, he worked at Glovers Meat Packing, Par 5 Dairy, a local brick factory, and finally, as a janitor at Wal-Mart.
Don Nacho was a beautiful soul who loved life. He was a hard worker but always made time to enjoy life, laugh, and drink, even during those last few difficult months of his life, cracking jokes and talking smack to the very end. His mischievous smile and affable sense of humor will forever remain a bright light in our hearts. His favorite words were Atta boy, Chupele al Maguey, and Bullshit. In all, Ignacio had nine children, thirty-one grandchildren, and thirty-eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four siblings.
Ignacio, Don Nacho, Dad, Grandpa, we love you more than words can express, and we will never forget you. Rest in Peace, Nuestro Querido Viejo.
Blessed to be chosen as Honorary Pallbearers are Ignacio’s grandsons: Marcos Martínez, Antonio Olivas, Sergio Olivas, Daniel Olivas, and David Anchondo.
Honored to be chosen as Pallbearers are Ignacio’s grandsons: Carlos Martínez, Chuy Martínez, José Manuel Martínez, Eduardo Ruíz, Fabian Ruiz, Alfonso Grajeda, Alfonso Reyes, Ruben Reyes, Jonathan Anchondo, Armando Olivas, and Andrés Olivas.
Ignacio’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.