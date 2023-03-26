Ione Schneider
Former longtime Roswell, New Mexico resident Ione Schneider passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Katy, TX. Ione was born December 2, 1933, in Murdo, South Dakota, to Ira Carl and Elsie Pearl (Schroyer).
She had a wonderful childhood in the small towns and countryside of western South Dakota. She enjoyed the companionship of her sisters, Myrth Humphrey Bauman, Jean Humphrey Stratton and brother, Dale Humprey. She graduated from Kadoka High School and then went on to study and graduate from South Dakota State University with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics. It was there that she met the love of her life Kenneth Schneider and they were united in marriage in July of 1956. They enjoyed a very happy marriage and had three children: Kurt, Karl and Paulene. Ione’s life was devoted to her family, assisting in the career of her husband as a college professor and taking excellent care of her children.
When tragedy struck with the early death of her husband in 1969 she was fully committed to raising her three children. She moved to Roswell from South Dakota in 1970 and was a faithful member of Roswell First Church of the Nazarene for over 30 years.
At an early age Ione dedicated her life to Jesus and as a result lived a very committed Christian life. She served at the church in many capacities including greeter and visitation committee. After decades in Roswell she moved to Texas in 2002 to be near her daughter. She continued to form friendships and entertain people with her humor and kindness. She attended Kingsland Baptist Church in Katy and enjoyed many friendships there. In later years her memory diminished due to dementia but she maintained a cheerful and funny temperament.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Kenneth; parents Carl and Elsie Humphrey; sister, Myrth; brother, Dale; and grandchildren, Ira Christian and Corrie Grace.
She will always be remembered by her sons Kurt, Karl (Chantal) and daughter Paulene Doe (Erin) and her sister Jean Stratton. She leaves eight grandchildren, Francesca Pasquarella (Michael), Derek Schneider, Fred Doe (Hilary) , Alaric Doe, Charlotte Doe, Peter Doe (Vanessa), Benjamin and Charissa Doe. She was blessed with four great-grandchildren Andy, Ransom, Rylin and Aviana.
A private grave-side will be held in South Dakota.