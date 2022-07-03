September 14, 1962 - June 23, 2022
Irene Gutierrez, 59, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Albuquerque, NM.
There will be a private viewing for immediate family only on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 3:00 at Anderson Bethany for 30 minutes. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home. Pastor Sergio Tirado with Church on the Move will be officiating.
On September 14, 1962, Irene S. Gutierrez was born to Armando and Tillie Gutierrez in Roswell, NM. She attended Dexter High School and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Dexter, NM.
Irene retired from the Dexter Consolidated School system in December 2019 after 25 years of dedicated service. She worked with at risk children of all ages. Irene loved working with people, she often volunteered at school functions, she faithfully attended the Friday night football game (if played at home). She also was a Dallas Cowboy fan.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents Armando and Tillie Gutierrez and her brother Israel Gutierrez. Irene is survived by her daughter K. Shalee Gutierrez and her sister Irma Ramirez and brother-in-law Fidencio Ramirez, sister in law Yvonne Gutierrez. Irene leaves behind her beloved nephews Steven Ramirez and wife Kelsey Ramirez, Justin Ramirez, Anthony Ramirez, Chayse Costa, Reed Ramirez, and Aaron Ramirez.