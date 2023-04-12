Irene Lueras, 72, of Hondo, NM, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2023, at Lovelace Hospital in Albuquerque with her loving family by her side. Irene was born in Roswell, NM on April 11, 1950 to Albert and Nora (Nunez) Salcido. After retiring she dedicated her time to her family and being a staple of the community.
Irene’s first husband was Alberto Montez and they had four beautiful children, Renee, Cynthia, Teresa, and Ricky. They have 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Later in life, Irene married Fred Lueras and gained 2 additional daughters, Janette and Bella, and 5 more grandchildren. Irene loved art and her Yorkshire Terriers. Irene never knew a stranger, she always had a smile and kind words to welcome you. Her infectious laughter and enormous heart will be missed by all.
Irene is survived by husband Fred and daughters: Cynthia, Teresa, Janette, and Bella and Son Ricky. Brothers Albert Jr., and Lloyd and Sisters Edna and Nadine. Brother-in-law Frank, and Sister-in-law Elena. Son-in-laws: Gary, Paul and Anthony and Daughter-in-law Lyna.
Irene was predeceased by her Mother Nora, Father Albert, Daughter Renee and Brother Frank.
Memorial mass will be at St. Jude’s Catholic Church, San Patricio, NM on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Family is requesting all who are attending the services to please wear a hint of red in honor of Irene. Floral arrangements for the services are being handled by Ruidoso Floral Shop 575-257-2812.