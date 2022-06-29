Iris Dilldine Miller went home to Heaven on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, on a rare rainy morning in Roswell!
She was born in a sod house near Elsmere, Nebraska on April 25, 1924, to Miriam and Clarence Clark. She was the 4th of 5 children born to them in 7 years. Iris had 2 brothers and 2 sisters, and all lived well into their 80s and 90s. Her mother “Gram” was a postmistress, gardener and seamstress and her father owned a general merchandise store. She attended elementary school in a one room schoolhouse that doubled as their church and took piano lessons from a nearby rancher’s wife. Later they moved to Ainsworth so the kids could attend high school. She was part of the greatest generation who experienced so many advancements in her lifetime!
After high school Iris moved to San Diego, California to help in the war effort where she met and married Kenny Dilldine. She worked for the telephone company, and he was drafted into the Navy. They were married for 44 years until his death in 1988. After the war they landed in Roswell where Kenny played catcher for the Roswell Rockets Baseball Team and soon went to work for Glover Packing Co. When a real job became necessary to support their three children. After a transfer to Amarillo, TX another child was born. Iris called many places home…Roswell, Amarillo, Garden City, KS, Arvada, CO, Tulsa, OK and back to Roswell again since 1990.
Iris was a wonderful homemaker, supportive wife, and mother! Her hobbies included cooking, reading (recipe books!), investing in the stock market, antique shopping with her sister and keeping up with her family. She was famous for her angel food cakes and chocolate pies! She was a member of the Altar Guild at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amarillo for many years and currently is a member at Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Sarah Bible Class. She attended a water exercise class and lived independently as well as driving into her 90’s. Iris maintained a feisty disposition and some strong opinions her whole life long, which make us smile as we remember her!
She was preceded in death by son Kenneth Ray Dilldine, daughter Cassie Lynn McKeown and granddaughter Laura Lynn McKeown. Iris is survived by daughters Pamela Frady (Randy Miller), Paula McClellan (Mark), and Michelle Dilldine, 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren (with one more on the way) and was affectionately known as “Mimi” to all of them.
Graveside services will be held at South Park Cemetery in Roswell, NM on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 10:00 am. She is honored to have her grandsons serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to Immanuel Lutheran School, 1405 N. Sycamore, Roswell, NM 88201 or the Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 3010, Roswell, NM 88202.
Special thanks to all the compassionate caregivers at the Beehive! You are greatly appreciated!
