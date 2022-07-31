Irvin Ray Marrujo, 72, passed away on July 27, 2022, in Roswell, NM. Please Take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Irvin’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 9 am to 2 pm, with services to follow immediately at 2 pm.
On March 3, 1950, Irvin Ray Marrujo was born to T.L. Marrujo and Isabel Carrillo Marrujo in Roswell, NM. He worked for the City of Roswell Pecos Trails as a bus driver for 14 years before retiring in 2015. Irvin never met a stranger, and he would help anyone he could. He had a nickname for everyone and was always ready to tell jokes. Irvin lit up any room he walked in. Irvin was so full of life and loved all of his grandkids very much. His favorite past times were cruising, going to yard sales, trips to the casino, hunting, and fishing, or a drive through the mountains. Irvin was a 49rs and LA Dodgers fan. He will be missed by many.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories are his daughters: Lisa Herrera (Gabriel) and O’Shawna Garcia (Andres); son, Toby Marrujo; grandchildren: Larisa Trevino (Carmelo), Anthony Fresquez, Simon Fresquez, Izik Herrera, Gabrial Herrera, Andres Ray Garcia, Jacky Garcia, Isabel Flores (Eric), Analicia Garcia (Mike), Gabriel Garcia, Michael Marrujo, Nathaniel Martinez (Edith), Sali Martinez (Brittany), Angelica DeLosantos, Isabelita Marrujo, Josh Archuleta, Greg Archuleta, Isaiah Marrujo; great-grandchildren: Julian Trevino, Briella Trevino, Carmelo Trevino Jr., Cecelia Garcia, Abel Garcia, Levi Garcia, Luciano Flores, Emma Harding; Siblings: Mary Lou Torres, Prestina Blackmon (Tommy), Cecelia Lopez (Johnny), Nadine McCalister (Randy), Rita Thomas (Robert), Rosemary Resta (Mark), Brothers: Charlie Marrujo (Anna Mae), Leo Marrujo (Lillian), Joe Marrujo; numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly; his special friend and partner in crime, Ruben Pineda, close friend, Julian Lopez, lifelong friend, Daniel Villareal; as well as many other close friends.
Irvin is preceded in death by his parents, T.L. Marrujo and Isabel Carrillo Marrujo; sisters: Elizabeth Romero and Flora Marrujo Powell; and his partner of 18 years, Rachel Alvarez.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Enhabit Hospice, Artesia, and Albuquerque, VA, caregiver Maria Gonzalez, and a very special thanks to Jaime Elsfelder with Enhabit Hospice.
I’M FREE
Don’t grieve for me for now I’m free,
I’m following the path God laid for me
I took his hand when I heard him call,
I turned my back and left it all
I could not stay another day,
To laugh, to love, to work or play
Tasks left undone must stay that way,
I’ve found that peace at the close of day
If my parting has left a void,
Then fill it with remembered joy
A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,
Ah yes, these things I too will miss
Be not burdened with times of sorrow,
I wish for you the sunshine of tomorrow
My life’s been full, I’ve savored much,
Good friends, good times, my loved one’s touch
If my time seemed all too brief,
Don’t lengthen it now with undue grief
Lift up your heart, rejoice with me,
God wanted me now, He set me free.
Irvin’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.