Isaac J. Gonzales, 28, passed away on March 21, 2023, at 10:15 PM, in El Paso, TX after having a motorcycle accident in Roswell, NM on March 10, 2023. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Isaac’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Services will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home, on April 1, at 10 AM. There will be no interment at this time as the family will be respecting Isaac’s wishes to do this at a later date.
On November 28, 1994, Isaac J. Gonzales was born to Sandra Lujan and James Gonzales in Roswell, NM. Isaac was best known for his free spirit and enormous heart. He was always looking for ways to help those around him, lift our spirits, and put a smile on the faces of those he loved. His family and close friends will never forget him as the King he was.
He is survived by his loving family including his children: Jaclyn Gonzales, 10, and Isaac Gonzales Jr., 7; mother, Sandra Rodriguez (Daniel); grandparents: Amparo Lujan, Helen Gonzales, and Jimmy Gonzales; siblings: Malisa Gonzales, Gilbert Gonzales, Georgeanna Gonzales, and Serenity Gonzales and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and life-long friends.
Isaac is preceded in death by his father James Gonzales; grandfather, Ignacio “Papo” Lujan; cousin Monique Gonzales; and aunt Maria Gonzales-Sanchez.
The family of Isaac J. Gonzales wishes to extend sincere thanks to those who contributed support through prayer or donation; the medical team at UMCEP that gave him wonderful care in his last days, the STA team that provided guidance and support to the family during these trying times, and the family that helped with the care of Isaac’s children. We couldn’t have gotten through this without you.
My Last Ride
My hands are clenched around chrome bars
The engine’s rumble sounds so sweet
I twist the throttle with my palm
and roar off down the street.
The slapping of my leather
and raging winds on either side,
drum a beat of sweet contentment
as I ride this, my last ride.
Alone on my tin pony,
to the heavens, I’ve been called,
but fret not my dear loved ones,
I’m not lonely here at all.
The speedometer is just a blur
as tears blow from my eyes,
the bike and I roll forward
off into the calling skies.
I hope I touched your lives one day,
and left a treasured mark,
now I’ll ride on to forever,
with your memory in my heart.