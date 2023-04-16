Isabel Romero Flores

Our beautiful Isabel “Bella” is survived by her loving sons John Flores and spouse Debi Flores of Albuquerque, NM, Joseph Flores of San Diego, CA, her daughter Marcella Kerwin and spouse Jason Kerwin of Los Angeles, CA, her brother Ferman Romero and spouse Huberta Romero of Camino Island, WA, her sister Maria Zamora of Orofino, ID, three grand children Bree Rauck and spouse Tracey Rauck of Oldsmar, FL, Michele Flores and Melissa Flores of Albuquerque, NM along with great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends that have had a special place in her heart.
Isabel joins in heaven her husband Juan Flores, her son Michael Flores, her parents Tircio and Mercedes Romero, her sister Grace Romero, her brothers Al Romero, John Romero, Tircio Romero Jr. and twins.
Isabel was born and raised in Lincoln County, NM and graduated as Valedictorian of Capitan High School, at the young age of sixteen. Moving to Roswell, NM she was employed at Walker Air Force Base working on the B29 Bombers.
Quite the Wonder Woman, she later married Juan Flores, raised four kids, worked at C.R. Anthony’s Department store, became the PTA President at Flora Vista Elementary, and spearheaded the Knights of Columbus Queen’s contest raising funds for the St. John’s Catholic Church. On her time off you could always find her working in her yard, raising beautiful flowers.
Moving later to Albuquerque, NM, Isabel was employed at the NM Health and Social Services Department. She later devoted her time to raising her grandchildren and loved being involved with her favorite Manzano Mesa Red Hat Society, making many wonderful memories with her Red Hat Sisters. Isabel traveled to Spain and Rome and was blessed with a private audience visit with Pope John Paul and a private tour of the Sistine Chapel.
On April 23rd, 2023, a rosary will be held for Isabel from 6-7 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home in Roswell, NM. The funeral mass will be held at St. Peters Church in Roswell, NM on April 24th, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. To follow burial at South Park Cemetery.
As a family, we thank God for giving us such a loving mom who always looked out for us.
We will love you forever our beautiful mom.