Israel Rene Morales, 58, passed away on January 03, 2023, in Albuquerque, NM.
Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Israel’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
SERVICES: There will be a Visitation at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home at 2609 S. Main St. Roswell, NM 88201, on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Michael Coffman officiating. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On August 28, 1964, Israel was born to Manuel and Patsy Morales in Roswell, NM. Throughout his life, he touched the lives of those around him, he made people laugh and love him with his quick and honest responses. Israel’s favorite responses and interjections in conversation were Nothing’s for free, you better believe it, and that’s the truth. No matter the topic he used this at every opportunity.
Israel’s life was filled with joy and friendship with family and many strangers who became friends. Israel was a special needs child of God who was precious to so many beyond family members alone. Though he was ill he continued to fight.
His sister Vera Meza and Reyes Barron had the privilege of Israel living with them the last two years of his life. Where they enjoyed each other’s company and wit. They went on trips to see the ocean, went fishing, to casinos, sang and danced to Israel’s favorite songs, laughed together, etc., and visited many of his family and friends. He was loved by so many and will be truly missed.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Israel are his father, Manuel Morales of Las Cruces, NM; uncle, Lorenzo (Larry) Meza of Modesto, CA; aunt, Maria (Mary) Meza of Porterville, CA; sister, Lovita (Vera) Meza and husband Reyes Barron of Albuquerque, NM; brother, Robert (Milo) Morales of Denver, CO; nephews: Eddie Ulibarri, Joe Ulibarri, Manuel Meza, Robert Morales Jr; nieces: Gina Monique Ulibarri, Dorothy Lujan, Crystal Reyes, Marisel Morales, Patsy Morales, Rebecca Morales; as well as numerous cousins and friends.
Israel is preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Morales; grandparents: Antonio Meza and Simona Perez Meza; uncles: Seferino (Napo) Meza, David Meza, Valentine (Tino) Meza, and Jose Antonio (Tony) Meza; and aunt, Ramona (LaVonia) Flores.
Those Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Joe Ulibarri, Joey Ulibarri, Reyes Barron, Adan Barron, Adrian Estrada, and Cesar Estrada.
The family of Israel wishes to thank the staff of UNM Hospital for the care that Israel received while there, all the family and friends that took the time to visit him while he was with us and at the hospital; and all those who prayed for him. Thank You!!!!
Israel’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.