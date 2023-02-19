Jack Bob Henry passed away in the early morning of February 14, 2023, in Amarillo, TX.
Jack was born July 16, 1936, in Cone, TX, and grew up in that community, graduating from Ralls High School in 1955.
He was married to his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Marie Jones, on Feb. 24. 1955. They were 18 and 16 and were married for 55 years until her passing in 2010.
Jack worked in farming and retail before landing his career job in 1966 as an advertising salesman for KBIM TV in Roswell, NM. He served as a local rep in Lovington and Hobbs before eventually moving back to Roswell to serve as sales manager and eventually station manager. He moved back to Hobbs and retired after 40 years of service.
He a Sunday school teacher and deacon in churches he attended and served on the board at University of the Southwest in Hobbs, but his favorite pastime outside work and church was coaching softball.
He coached church league and open league men’s teams as well as women’s and coed teams in Roswell and continued to coach a church team in Hobbs. In later years, he would often reference softball as he pondered life and the lessons he learned from those experiences. Most people remember him for his big laugh and smile, as well as his loving personality. He was always an encourager to those around him and loved many young people as though they were his own.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, and is survived by his three children. Lea Henry of Amarillo, Jan Keen and her husband Bruce of Lubbock, and Scott Henry of Monahans. He also is survived by two granddaughters, Talya Keen and Amy Keen, both of Lubbock, and four great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Madison Acevedo of Lubbock, Liam Downey of Hobbs, and Jack Gonzales of Orange, TX.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Ralls, TX cemetery chapel, March 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. All are welcome.
