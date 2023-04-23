Jack Fisher, 89, was called home by his Lord on April 20, 2023.
Jack was the cherished husband to Joyce for 69 years; the dear father of Paul Fisher, Carol (Mike) Clark, Nancy (Donald) Sullivan, Janet (Mike) Diehl; devoted grandfather of Shane Fisher; Daniel, Timothy and Andrew Clark; Christine (Trent) Davis and Margaret Sullivan; Kyle (Robyn) Householder, Mitchell Householder and Kevin Diehl; loving great-grandfather of Adalyn and Eleanor Householder and Elizabeth Davis.
Jack was predeceased by his mother and father, Rose and Alonzo Fisher; brother, David Fisher and sister, Sharon Nordmann.
Jack retired from IBM in 1987 after 28 years. He was an avid photographer and woodworker. During his retirement, he enjoyed preaching God’s word to the residents of Peachtree Village, ministering at the Roswell Correctional Center, and singing with the Silver Chords music group who brought uplifting music to local retirement homes and churches in the area.
Funeral services will be held at LaGrone Funeral Chapel on Sunday April 23rd, 2023, at 2PM.
Jack will be interred in Walnut, Illinois.
In Lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation to Harvest Ministries of Roswell be made in Jack's name at https://www.harvestmin.net/
