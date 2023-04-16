October 24, 1939 — April 10, 2023
On Monday, April 10, 2023, Jack Luce, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away at the age of 83 in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Jack Richard Luce, Sr. was born October 24, 1939, in Clovis, New Mexico, to parents Joe and Fern. He was raised in eastern New Mexico, attending school in Floyd and graduating from Portales in 1958. He served a brief stint with the National Guard.
He was first married to Jann Kennedy of Arch, and they raised three children, Richard, Robin and Rena. Later, he married Reba (Goff) Lovejoy of Milnesand.
Jack wasn’t born into the ranching life, but he got there as quickly as he could, ranching north of Tatum initially, then settling west of Tatum at Caprock. He took pride in building up his herd of market cattle, and enjoying the country life. In honor of that, Jack received the Honorary State Farmer award from the New Mexico FFA Association.
Jack devoted his life to Christ at an early age, and served as deacon at Crossroads Baptist Church, and Bethel Baptist Church in Roswell. He also was a dedicated public servant, volunteering as a polling official in most public elections.
When he wasn’t chasing cattle, Jack enjoyed playing 42 dominos and tending his garden.
Jack is survived by his wife of 35 years, Reba; daughter-in-law Dianna Luce; daughter Robin Martinez and husband Danny; daughter Rena Reiser and husband Wallace; step-son Russ Lovejoy and wife Sheryl; and step-daughter Ella Helms and husband Del. He is also survived by his brother Ed Luce and wife Barbara, and his sister Darlene Richardson, along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Fern; brothers Euel, Nolan and Joe Jr.; sisters Charlene and Norma Faye; and his son Richard.
A memorial service of Jack’s life will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Tatum Baptist Church, 500 S. Main St., Tatum, N.M. Jack was cremated on April 11, 2023 at the Isburg Crematory, at Spearfish, SD.