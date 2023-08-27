Jack McCarroll
Jack McCarroll fell asleep in death on August 15, 2023 at his home at the age of 88.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, JoAnn McCarroll. He is also survived by his 3 children, Craig McCarroll of Capitan, NM; his daughter, Gwendolyn L. Jones of Capitan, NM; and his daughter, Jennifer Ochoa and her husband, Sandy of Roswell, NM. He is survived by his 2 brothers: Nick McCarroll & his wife, Barbara of Bend, Oregon; and Nathan Peters & his wife Sharon of Plummer, Idaho. He is survived by 5 grandchildren: Heather Rich & her husband Lyle of Carlsbad, NM; Lance A. Jones & his wife, Mistie of Evans, Louisiana; Justin Z. Jones & his wife Sonja of Santa Teresa, NM; Caleb Ochoa & his wife Maribel of Roswell, NM; and Hannah Hardman & her husband, Tyler of South Korea. He is survived by 6 great grandchildren.
Jack was known to all his friends and family as a gentle, kind and giving person. He grew up with a love for the outdoors and God’s creation. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, he found great joy sharing Bible truths with others and helping them to come to know our Grand Creator, Jehovah God. He was convinced of the Bible’s promise of life everlasting on a paradise earth when the words of Revelation 21:4 will be fulfilled “He (God) will wipe out every tear from their eyes and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”
There will be a memorial service held for him on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 5:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1718 North Atkinson, Roswell, NM 88201.