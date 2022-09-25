Visitation for Jackie Eugene Shirley will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Monday, September 26, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at New Hope Church UPC, 2803 W. 4th St. Interment to follow at South Park Cemetery.
One might say, Jackie Eugene Shirley, a servant of Jesus Christ, truly spent his entire life loving and serving his savior and friend. As the story was told to me, when Eugene was born, he was not expected to live. A God fearing, black "mother of the church" was called to pray. Pray she did until the baby boy was breathing properly and ready for the life that lay ahead. That was September 5, 1933. Eighty-nine years have passed, and now he is with his friend and savior.
Eugene was born to Alvie and Lillian Shirley in Liberty County, Texas where he lived most of his early life. In 1956, he was drafted into the United States Navy. This surely rocked the world of that country boy, but he often spoke proudly of the time spent overseas. He remembered the times he was able to witness to his fellow service men. He would tell of one man in particular that said, "Gene, If I ever join a church, it will be your kind of church." Today, we thank you, Eugene, for your service to the United Stated Navy.
On July 2, 1958, Eugene met and married the absolute love of his life, Carolyn. They were married 60 years, before her death in 2017. In the late 1970s, he accepted a call to ministry and spent the next 4 years attending Bible colleges in St Paul Minnesota and Houston Texas.
Following his graduation, he became a licensed minister of the United Pentecostal Church International. From there, he served as assistant pastor in Moss Hill, Texas, established a church in Santa Fe Mew Mexico, pastored in Artesia, New Mexico, and spent the remaining years of ministry pastoring in Roswell, New Mexico. At the age of 82, he finally decided to retire and passed the mantel on to his son-in-law, Alvin Almond Sr. Working for God was his and Carolyn's life to the very end. Today we thank you, Bro Shirley, for over 50 years of ministry, sacrifices and hard work done for the kingdom of God.
"I love my family" is a phrase Eugen spoke often, and truly he did. He and Carolyn were blessed with one daughter, Paula. On July 2, 1983, Paula met and married Alvin Almond Sr. From that union came three grandsons, Alvin Jr, David, and Stephen. The Almond family is so grateful for the Godly heritage that has been passed down to them. Alvin and Rachel Almond have one baby boy, Jamison Ray and are an active part of The Hope Center. David and Rainy Almond have one baby boy, Carson Henry and are involved in ministry at The Hope Center. Stephen continues the legacy by being involved in the music ministry. Today we thank you, Dad and grandpa for the invaluable heritage you have given to us.
After the passing of his beloved wife Carolyn, he was fondly known as "The Bishop" to the Hope Center family. The Hope Center family fully appreciates that our foundation as a church is built upon the love, sacrifice, and prayers of Bishop Shirley and his wife. Today we thank you, Bishop, for all of the years of faithful service to God. We rejoice in knowing that the words, "Well done thy good and faithful servant! Enter in to the peace and presence of God!" have been spoken to you!
