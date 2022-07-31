November 24, 1920 — June 12, 2022
Jacqueline Haag Johnson was born on November 24, 1920, on a farm near Holton, Kansas, to Mayme and Levi Haag. She passed on June 12, 2022, at the age of 101 in El Paso, Texas at the home of her daughter, Vicki.
While attending nursing school in Kansas City, Missouri, she met and later married her husband Samuel G. Johnson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Torrence Haag, husband Dr. Sam Johnson and son Ronnie (R.J.) Johnson.
She is survived by her son Samuel G. Johnson of Reno, Nevada, her daughter Vicki Fisher and her husband Walter of El Paso, Texas and RJ’s wife Linda Johnson of Roswell, New Mexico.
She has three grandchildren and three great grandchildren: Michael Fisher and his wife Maria of Santa Teresa, New Mexico; Pamela Calkins and her husband Andrew and their son Logan of Hillsboro, Oregon; Jennifer Roberts and her husband Kenneth, and their sons Nathan and Ryan of Roswell, New Mexico.
Jackie was a “Stay at home Mom”. During the years her children were active in scout programs, she was a Den Mother and a Brownie Leader. She was presented a life Membership in the National Parent Teachers Association for the years she was active in the Missouri Avenue Elementary School and South Junior High School PTA organizations.
Jackie was a 50-year member of Roswell Chapter #10 of the Order of the Eastern Star. During those years she held several offices and was an active volunteer. She received the Grand Cross of Color for the years she served on the Rainbow Board. She was also an active member of Beauceants and United First Methodist Women’s Bible Study group. Her most rewarding volunteer work was with the Children’s Sunday School Department for which she received two service pins.
She and her husband Dr. Sam were members of the Roswell Country Club Golf Association and the West Texas and New Mexico Golf Associations. She always said she was never very good at golf but had lots of fun playing the game.
Jackie enjoyed making lap quilts, working crossword puzzles and corresponding with her friends and family. She was known for her lovely letters and beautiful handwriting.
Jackie always said she was very fortunate to have wonderful neighbors and friends in Roswell.
Graveside services will be held at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at South Park Cemetery in Roswell, New Mexico.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate in her memory to an animal rescue league, the Osteoporosis Foundation or a charity of your choice.