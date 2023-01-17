Jaime "Jimmy" Alvarez

Jaime "Jimmy" Alvarez

Jaime "Jimmy" Alvarez passed away January 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by those he loved most.

Jaime enriched the lives of all who knew him. He was a special soul & to know Jaime was to know love. He was the epitome of strength & it never ceased. No matter the circumstances, he would say "everyday is a good day!"

Jaime is dearly loved and will forever be missed, but the example of strength he left is our inspiration.

Arrangements are through LaGrone & services are being held at Christ's Church, 2200 N. Sycamore Ave, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

