Jaime “Jimmy” Alvarez passed away January 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by those he loved most.
Jaime enriched the lives of all who knew him. He was a special soul & to know Jaime was to know love. He was the epitome of strength & it never ceased. No matter the circumstances, he would say “everyday is a good day!”
Jaime is dearly loved and will forever be missed, but the example of strength he left is our inspiration.
Arrangements are through LaGrone & services are being held at Christ’s Church, 2200 N. Sycamore Ave, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.