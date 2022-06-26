On June 1, 2022, Jake Sides departed this earth from Greeley, Colorado, and took up his permanent residence in the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Born October 18, 1932, in Hoke County, NC, he is survived by Sarrah Sides, his wife of 67 years; sons Larry and wife Norma, Gary and wife Coleen, Tim, and Steve and wife Nikki; 10 grandsons, one granddaughter, five granddaughters-in-law; 12 great-grandsons, five great-granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jake and Sarrah married April 23, 1955, in Roswell, New Mexico. He was a First Lieutenant in the Air Force — a flight engineer in the B-36. After leaving the Air Force in 1957, he earned a degree in architecture at Texas Tech University. Jake and Sarrah moved back to Roswell in 1962 where he started his own business, Sides Development Corporation. Jake and Sarrah were active members of First Baptist Church until they retired and moved to Greeley in 2008.
Jake loved the Lord and was a man of God. His favorite book in the Bible was Romans. His family was blessed with a godly father, and we have great memories of watching Jake and Sarrah serving God and being “difference makers.” His family is grieving his passing and also rejoicing, knowing that today Jake is in heaven in the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, unencumbered by any earthly limitations.
Jake earned a living via constructing homes and commercial buildings, but his legacy was the lives he touched with his relationship to the Son of God, the Lord Jesus Christ. He was always encouraging his family to seek the truth and to live the truth of the Gospel.
A memorial, celebration of life, service will be held on July 16, at 10:30 a.m., at:
Mountain View Evangelical Free Church
6253 W. 28th Street, Greeley, CO 80634
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jake’s name to:
Dayspring Christian Academy
3734 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634
Or
New Mexico Baptist Children’s Home & Family Ministries
2200 S. Avenue “I” (P.O. Box 629)
Portales, NM 88130