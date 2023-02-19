James Ashabranner

James Ashabranner

James Ashabranner, age 88, beloved spouse, son, father, and grandfather entered Heaven Life on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. James was born in, as he would say, “The Promise Land of Texas,” to Ozell and Corena Ashabranner.

James is survived by his spouse, Connie; 3 daughters, 2 sons-in-law, 7 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, sister, Shirly, nephews and nieces.

A Memorial Service for James will be held at 10:00AM, Tuesday, February 21st, 2023 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, located at 115 W. 11th St., Roswell, NM.

