James Ballard Sr.

5/23/1928 — 9/4/2022
James W. (Jim) Ballard Sr., aka “POP,” went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 4th, 2022. Jim was born on May 23rd, 1928, to John Woodie and Lena Elisabeth (West) Ballard in Marshall, TX. Jim Married Audrey L. Gilbert on June 12th, 1955, and were happily married until she passed away in 1989.
Jim was a kind man and always put others before himself. He had three children and was always there for them. He loved airplanes and was a private pilot for many years. Jim enjoyed flying his airplane (Cessna 140) and giving rides to anyone that wanted to go. He was a Design Draftsman by trade and worked for several companies over the years including General Dynamics, Cameron Iron Works, Continental Emsco, National Supply, Weber Aircraft and Transportation Manufacturing Company. Jim liked to hunt and fish and travel to the mountains when he lived in New Mexico.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife Audrey Ballard, his mother and father John and Lena Ballard, and his two sisters Shirley Phillips and Martha Alexander.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Ballard of Roswell, NM; son Chris and Lydia Ballard of Denver City, TX; son Jim and Teresa Ballard Jr. of Blackwell, TX; two brother-in-laws, Donald Phillips of Boerne, TX, and Ronald Alexander of Beaumont, TX; Two nieces and one nephew who affectionately called him “Bubba”; 12 grand children, and 16 great grand children.
He is also survived by his extended family and friends at Oak Creek Lake near Blackwell TX. where he lived for 2 years and 10 months before he passed.
Jim wished to be cremated and his ashes to be buried next to his wife of 34 years, Audrey, in Gainesville TX. which will follow at a future date.
“POP” said many times, “Death is life’s greatest adventure.” Rest in peace “POP”
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
(2 Timothy 4: 7-8)