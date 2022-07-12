James Bennett Smith (Millersmith)

April 22, 1959 to June 24, 2022
Jim could not wait to be with Jesus and reunite with his son, Nicolas.
Along with his son, he will reunite with his mom, Polly Sowell, and with Robert Smith, his dad he had never met, as his father was killed in a car accident when Polly was 8 months pregnant with baby Jim.
He is survived by his brother, RJ (Bob) Millersmith and his wife, Micki, their children, Melissa Baker, Ryan J, Jennifer Kirk, Randi Klein, and James J; his sisters DeLynn Smith and Kim (Miller) Rodriguez, her husband, Dr. Frank Rodriguez, and their children, Hayley Reddington, Hannah Rodriguez, and Brennan Rodriguez, all from Texas.
Jim received his Bachelor of Education at ENMU and loved teaching and coaching. Jim was athletic and loved basketball. Jim loved calling his family and reciting his favorite Bible verse: Galatians 5:22-23. We can thank our Heavenly Father for His Promise of eternal life in knowing Jesus. The struggles are over now, Rest in Peace, brother Jimmy. We Love You.
Funeral arrangements under care of Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home with a private ceremony.