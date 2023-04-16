On April 2, 2023 (Palm Sunday), James Everett Hadder passed from this stage of life to be with the Lord. He was born on June 22, 1928 in Roswell, New Mexico and was the last of five sons for John Richard and Ila Mae Hadder.
He is survived by his younger and dear sister Ila Joyce Perry.
After graduation from Roswell High School in 1947, he moved to Pasadena, California. There he met Rose Carol Nolt and they were married on September 3, 1948. Over the ensuing years they lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Yuma, Phoenix and Scottsdale Arizona. They had two sons, Donald (Vivian) and Darrell (Sherri) and were blessed with seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
James worked for the Santa Fe Railroad, as a carpenter and finally as an auditor for the Army’s Defense Contract Audit Agency, where he saved the American taxpayers millions of dollars. After suffering a serious injury on a construction site, he attended Arizona State University and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting in 1964.
He volunteered hundreds of hours in both carpentry and accounting to non-profit organizations including the Scottsdale First Church of the Nazarene, the Arizona District of the Church of the Nazarene and the Scottsdale Historical Society.
As a quiet man, he showed great compassion for those who were marginalized in some way and also focused his career and life on hard work and integrity. He is greatly missed.
Services for James were held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary in Scottsdale, AZ.