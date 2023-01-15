James Floyd Tarlton, 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with James’ family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing on Sunday January 15, 2023, from 1 PM to 4 PM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Calvery Chapel at 10 AM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
James was born on December 8, 1941, to Cloris Irene Gandy and John P. Tarlton Jr in Littlefield Texas. He loved fly fishing, photography, and was part of the photographic Arts Society of Roswell. He attended the Calvary Chapel of Roswell. James will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Those left to cherish James’ memory are his wife, Geraldine M. Tarlton; children: Tambree Knox of Boston, MA, Charles Mauldin of Roswell, NM, Kelly Darnell of Albuquerque, NM, Mark Mauldin of Prescott, AZ, Treg Tarlton of Roswell, NM, and Karen Butler Mauldin of Prescott, AZ; grandchildren: Steven Mauldin of Ontario, OR, Kelson Knox of Boston, MA, Hannah Mauldin of Bent, OR, Jake Butler of Prescott, AZ, Dylan Buttler of Tempe, AZ, and Cooper Mauldin of Tucson, Az; greatgrandchild, Jonathan Mauldin; sister, Glenda Clark; brother in law, Gary Clark; aunts: Wilma Hill, Betty Hodges, Linda and Don Gandy, Merce Wilson and Jonathan Clark uncles: Ethan Digby Roy and Jacob Digby.
James’ is preceded in death by his daughter, Victoria Tarlton; parents: Chloris and John P. Tarlton Jr.
Those blessed to serve as honorary pallbearers are Gary Clark and Arnold Gallegos.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Charles Mauldin, Mark Mauldin, Greg Tarlton, Cooper Mauldin, Clint Fitzpatrick, and Kevin Thatcher.
James’ tribute was lovingly written by his family.