Jan. 15, 1945 — Jan. 9, 2022
Son of James F. Van Pelt, Jr and Susan Hindson, wife Karen Allen Van Pelt, son James F. Van Pelt, IV.
Jim enjoyed teaching James to surf and ski. Helped James with his paper route as a young boy and taking James and his friends to the ranch to ride horses.
Jim was born in Wendover, UT 1-15-1945 while his father was serving in Air Force (Army Air Corp) with the 509th Composite Group. Jim grew up in Louisiana, Mississippi, London England before moving to Riverside, CA. He spent his high school years at Bushy Park in London, England. While his father was in the Air Force.
Jim practiced Medical Neurology in Orange County, CA and Roswell, NM for 31 yrs.
Jim enjoyed skiing, surfing, tennis, travel, breeding and racing quarter horses. He especially enjoyed road trips across America to the National Parks and toured the Oregon Trail many times. His favorite was Yellowstone NP Lamar Valley.
Jim loved his family. So proud of his son James IV.
Jim went to be with his Lord and Savior Jan. 9, 2022, with his wife Karen by his side. Jim and Karen were married for 53 yrs.