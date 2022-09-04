(1940-2022)
James H. Britton of Roswell passed away on August 20 after a brief bout with cancer. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory of Jim at www.andersonbethany.com.
He was born in High Rolls, NM on January 30, 1940, and attended Alamogordo High School, where he graduated in 1957. After a brief stint in the Navy, he headed North to Washington State, where he met and married Lenore Mickey of Sumner, WA, his wife of 58 years, on January 1, 1963. They eventually settled in Tacoma, WA, where they raised two children.
In 1985 Jim and Lenore relocated to Roswell to be with family; Jim worked for First Federal Bank for several years before starting his own insurance brokerage, Senior Solutions, specializing in Medicare supplement insurance. Jim was active in the FOE 3187 and was a Past President of the local chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA).
He is survived by his wife, Lenore Britton, of Roswell; his two children, David Britton and Bonnie Rico, of Tacoma, WA, and his sister June Lockhart of Bristow, OK.
Jim was well-liked and respected by those who knew him, and he will be missed.
Jim’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.