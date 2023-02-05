James Howard "Jim" Wagner

On January 7, 2023, Jim was moved from Roswell, NM to Arizona to be closer to his daughter, Kim and granddaughter, Karsynn and to receive the health care he needed. Jim passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at The Center at Val Vista Senior Rehab Facility in Gilbert, AZ on January 26, 2023, of congestive heart failure.
Jim had 7 loves in his life…#1-Helen, his wife of 52 years; 2-His only child, Kim & Kevin Robinson formerly of Roswell now of Chandler; #3-His 3 grandchildren, Kolton Robinson & Sarah Hellums of Shallowater, TX, Keaghan & James Walker of Overland Park, KS and Karsynn & Brian Black of Surprise, AZ; 4-His 7 great-grandkids, MaKenzie, Kyliee & Kash Robinson, Cade & Collins Walker and Wyatt & Westin James Everett Black, who was Papa Jim’s namesake; #5-NHRA Drag Racing was an obsession of his for 50 plus years, particularly the drags in Chandler; 6-Jim’s passion for cooking was unmeasurable! He is well known for one particular recipe, his secret recipe for Dang Good Dip, which he only shared with his daughter and 3 grandkids; AND last but not least, #7-Jim’s love of America. He faithfully and proudly served his country for 24 years in the US Army retiring as a 1st Sargent. Upon graduating from US Army Garrison, Fort Lee in Virginia Jim received the Distinguished Honor Graduate Award that is given to a graduate who has maintained high scholastic standards. He was a Proud American.
Howard and Ruth Wagner welcomed their only son, James Howard on August 2, 1943, in Marshalltown, IA. Jim is preceded in death by both parents and sisters, Martha Ackerman and Marilyn Sabo, who passed away 6 months ago. He was a 1961 graduate from Roswell High School.
Jim went by many titles but Dad and Papa Jim were his favorite. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you were loved beyond words and are missed beyond measure.
A committal service and burial will be held at The National Military Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024 on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10:00am MST with full Military Honors. The rifle party from the Honor Guard will fire a three-volley salute, which represents Duty, Honor and Country. The bugle call of Taps, followed by the folding of the American burial flag and presentation to his family. His military plaque/marker will be laid on his grave within 60 days.
In lieu of flowers Jim requested donations to be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation t2t.org/donate in Memory of US Army 1st SGT Retired VET, James Howard “Jim” Wagner. Scroll down and click on IN MEMORIAM to donate. Acknowledgement Address: Kim Robinson, 4360 E. Taurus Pl, Chandler, AZ 85249 krobinson52@cox.net.
Jim, Dad and Papa Jim you will be greatly missed by your loving family. Until we see you again!