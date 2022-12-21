James "Jim" Boswell of Dexter, New Mexico, passed away on December 19, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at South Park Cemetery in Roswell, NM. Burial services will be conducted by Hospice Chaplain Tim Arlett and Ruling Elder Larry Marshall. A memorial for Jim is tentatively planned at the First Presbyterian Church of Dexter, NM in late January, 2023.
Jim was born in Roswell, New Mexico in 1949. After living a few years in a small farmhouse southwest of Dexter, Jim and his family moved to Roswell where he continued elementary school. He later was a proud high school and junior college graduate of New Mexico Military Institute. Jim attended NMSU. In 1972, Jim married the love of his life, Janet Wyly Boswell. They made their home on a family farm southwest of Dexter. After sons Jimmy and Justin were born, Jim spent the rest of his life farming on his Grandfather Corn's farm north of Dexter. Farming with his sons was a dream come true.
Jim's hobbies included softball and hunting in his younger days albeit with younger knees. One of his great joys was watching and following his sons in their high school sports activities all over the state. This joy continued in his later years as he was able to watch his grandchildren and great nephew do the same. He was an ardent supporter of Dexter Demon athletics until he passed. A fourth generation family cabin in Ruidoso was one of Jim's favorite places to be from the time he was a very small boy until a few months before his death. Like most farmers, another favorite activity was to take slow drives around the area to look at the fields of other farmers in the hopes of catching them for a quick chat. His final cotton harvest was completed shortly before his passing.
Jim was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Dexter for 50+ years and was deemed the unofficial "Deacon of Tables and Chairs". Officially, he was an elder and deacon. A highlight of every week was being a part of the daily morning coffee group at Daubert Oil and Gas as well as the Wednesday Night Date Night gathering.
Jim is survived by wife Janet Wyly Boswell of the family farm in Dexter. Surviving children are son Jimmy Boswell and wife Sarah of Banks, Oregon, and son Justin Boswell and wife Christin of the family farm in Dexter. Grandchildren are Jack, Kate, Luke, Jordynn, and Anson Boswell. Godsons Jacob (Taylor) and Jesse Wyly. Jim is also survived by his sister Debbie Boswell Cooper and her husband Bill of Roswell as well as Best Man Danny Boswell. Nephews are Chip (Lenora) Wyly and family and Jeff (Katie) Cooper and family and niece Casey (Karah) Cooper and family. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Thornton H. Boswell III and Jean Corn Boswell, in-laws John Wyly and Evelyn Wyly, aunt and uncle Catherine (Corn) Annala and Dr. Ron Annala, aunt and uncle Jo Boswell and Marty Boswell, brother-in-law Johnny Wyly, and great-nephew Joel Wyly.
Jim and his family were blessed to have a special group of health providers from Comfort Keepers and Gentiva (Kindred) Hospice including Laurie, Rocio, Sylvia, Claudia, Annera, Taneesha, Maliki, Rosario, Elizabeth, Tim, Glynn (RN), Stacy (CNA), Jessica (CNA), and their team members.
Contributions in Jim's name may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/honor-memorial-gifts or to the First Presbyterian Church of Dexter Memorial Fund P.O. Box 367, Dexter, New Mexico, 88230.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com