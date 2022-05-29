James Murl Lester passed away peacefully at the age of 64, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his home in Roswell, NM.
James was born in Elk City, OK on September 29, 1957 to James and Nellie Lester. When he was seven years old he moved to Roswell, NM where he spent the remainder of his life. James was a great athlete all of his life. In high school he joined the golf team where he found a passion for the sport. James had many jobs over his lifetime however in his 30's he acquired a career at NMMI golf course where he would say, "Do what you love and you will never work a day in your life!" The only thing James loved more than golf was his family he created with the love of his life Lisa Lester. His two daughters and son were the light of his life.
James was preceded in death by father James Lester, mother Nellie Lester, son James Lester Jr., and sister Ann Standefer. He is survived by daughter Jennifer Atkinson and son-in-law James Atkinson of Roswell, NM, daughter Ashley Lester and son-in-law Zeke Marin of Roswell, NM. Sister Mary Valigura and brother-in-law Paul Valigura of Los Lunas, NM, brother-in-law Steve Standefer. Grandchildren Brent Atkinson and fiance Sydney Privetts, Vance Atkinson, Vivian Jackson, Mason Atkinson, and Savannah Gonzales. Life long friend Lisa Lester.
A memorial service for James will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel, 900 S. Main St, Roswell, NM 88203.
