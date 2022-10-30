James N. Garcia
James N. Garcia, 63, was called home to his eternal rest on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Roswell NM, after a year-long illness.
James was born on July 24, 1959 in Austin, TX. He was adopted by his loving parents, the Rev. Lazaro M. Garcia, and Dora J. Garcia, as an infant. He was very much loved by his parents, siblings, family and friends alike. He attended Mark Morris High School in Longview Washington, and joined the graduating class of 1977. James had worked for Leprino foods for 24 years; and Walmart for 5 years, before his illness. He was a native Texan, who loved his Dallas cowboys. James was preceded in death by his mother, Dora J. Garcia, and his brother Joe M. Garcia. He is survived by his father, the Rev. Lazaro M. Garcia, 91, of Houston, TX; a brother, Jorge Garcia, and his wife Patricia (Pat), and older sister, Concesa Iris Arriola, of Harrisburg, PA; sister-in law Mary Garcia, of Desoto, MO; younger sister Ruth Trevino, and her husband Mike, of Montrose, CO; and younger sister Rita Longo, and her husband Philip, of Roswell, NM; 5 nieces and 6 nephews, and many treasured friends he made over the years.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory. Please take the time to sign the condolences book on their website. A memorial service will be planned within the coming months, as were his wishes.