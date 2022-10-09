James O. “Jim” Beardemphl, 90, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico. No services are planned at this time. Graveside services will be held later at their family plot in Ashton, SD.
Jim was born on August 8, 1932, on their family farm near Ashton, SD, to Henry Clay Beardemphl and Jennie Bymers Beardemphl, the youngest of eight children. He loved telling the story of riding his horse to school as a young boy. Jim attended high school in Ashton, SD, graduating in 1950. On December 29, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Arlene Hollenbeck, in Webster, SD. Their young family of four moved from South Dakota to Wichita, KS, in 1952 to begin his 40-year career with Boeing. He held many different positions with Boeing, which took them from Kansas to Washington State, New Mexico, California, Florida, and finally back to Washington, where he retired in 1992.
After retirement, they moved to Roswell, New Mexico, to be near family. Jim started a new hobby, woodcarving, specializing in carving totem poles. He generously shared his creations with his family and friends. For these totem poles, he won several blue ribbons in the Chaves County State Fair. Jim loved traveling and camping with Arlene, and they met lifelong friends wherever they went. He also enjoyed attending weekly cattle sales in Roswell, meeting friends for early morning coffee, and playing games. He was an accomplished cribbage player, and he delighted in winning. Ice cream was always a staple in his freezer.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death on September 7, 2022, by his wife of nearly 72 years, Arlene, whom he lovingly called “Sweetie Pie”; his brothers: Delbert, Lyle, Cody and Cecil Beardemphl; and sisters: Mary, Shirley, and Betty.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons: Ken (LuAnn) and Scott (Sue) Beardemphl; four beloved grandchildren: Chris, Clay (Haley), Amy, and Cord (Monica); as well as six great-grandchildren: Carson, Collin, Hadley, Harper, Graham and Keller Beardemphl.
Jim’s family wishes to thank his wonderful neighbors Brian and Karina Leven, Fito and Lanay Orivas, and all of whom were there in friendship and assistance with whatever he needed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Chaves County J.O.Y. Senior Citizens Center (1822 N. Montana, Roswell, NM 88201) or the charity of your choice.
Jim’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.