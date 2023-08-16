It is with great sadness that we announce that Jim Hartman peacefully departed this earth for Heaven on August 12, 2023 at the age of 91 years, 4 months and 3 days.
James Robert Hartman was born April9, 1932, in Benton, PA to George and Mabel Hartman. He entered the United States Air Force in 1949 at the age of 17. He was stationed at Walker Air Force Base Where he met the love of his life, Sally Behnke. They were married May 8, 1952, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Roswell, NM.
Jim and Sally were married for 65 years at the time of her passing in 2017. They enjoyed going to the Inn of the Mountain Gods and other casinos, and they enjoyed camping and spending time in the mountains together. He was active in St. Peters Catholic Church. Jim was an insurance agent, retiring from Fidelity Insurance. He was also a member of the Elks and Sertoma Clubs.
Jim is survived by his three children, Diana (Tom) Meier of California, Dave (Adele) of Roswell, Donna (Bruce) Ellis of Arizona. He is also survived by his grandchildren Karl (Alia) Meier and Emily (Alan) Godwin both of San Diego, CA, Justin (Jessica) Ellis of Alamogordo, NM, and Matthew (Kelsey) Ellis of Steamboat Springs, CO, and Michelle (Adam) Pruitt of Roswell, NM; 6 great grandchildren with one on the way; brothers-in-law and their families, Jack (Sue) Behnke and Joe (Elizabeth) Behnke, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister and his beloved wife Sally.
A rosary will be held at 9:30am, Saturday, August 19, 2023 at St. Peters Catholic Church with mass to follow at 10:00am. James will be placed in the St. Peters Columbarium following.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Poor Clare Monastery of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 809 E 19th St, Roswell, NM 88201
