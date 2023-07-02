James Thomas Young, 72, of Roswell, NM passed away on May 24, 2023, in Roswell, NM. He was born on July 13, 1950, to George William Young and Dolores Gertrude Johnson Young in Chicago, Illinois.
Jim grew up in Chicago, IL, graduated from Marist High School then attended Illinois Institute of Technology on a co-op program working in the steel mills. He graduated in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science in Math. After graduation, he went to work at Continental Illinois National Bank as a programmer trainee. From 1973-1978 he was able to achieve his goal of being a Senior Programmer for the Trust department.
During his time at Continental Bank, he met the love of his life, Betty Ellen Read. In September of 1975 she started working as a programmer trainee and Jim’s boss assigned him to mentor her in computer programming. Jim and Betty got married on August 20, 1977 in Roswell, NM at First Presbyterian Church. They lived in Chicago for two more years before moving to Roswell in June 1979 after the biggest snowstorm Chicago had in years.
Jim started a computer company in Roswell as a service bureau servicing customers with accounting needs. In 1984, when personal computers (PCs) came out, he was instrumental in installing PCs in various customer’s offices. He was a computer guru who could solve anything that had to do with the operating system to the computer programs. He loved doing consulting work for various customers, and really enjoyed the process of solving his customer’s computer problems.
Jim was a very proud dad of his two children from the time they were born to the present. Andrew Thomas Young was the firstborn and Christine Read Young was the second born. He was a very loving father who adored his children. His favorite dad times were the midnight feedings with both children and the Sunday nap times during NFL games.
When his kids started soccer Jim became a volunteer coach. He proceeded to coach for over 20 years and got involved with refereeing for the Roswell Youth Soccer league, the middle school and high school soccer for both the boys and girls. He was never a soccer player himself, but he read many coaching books, watched how-to videos to teach the skills and referee books to make sure he was capable of making a good team.
He really enjoyed teaching his kids how to improve their soccer skills as well as their life skills. Even after his kids graduated high school, he continued coaching for about 2 years. However, he continued his refereeing hobby with middle school and high school soccer, as well as Roswell Youth Soccer. Jim was always flattered whenever his former players would see him, they would still call him coach. Those memories always brought a smile.
Jim was a devout Catholic and very good servant for his church. He was always called upon to be a lector, eucharistic minister, and participated as an altar server with Christine. He was happy to serve the Lord. Midnight mass on Christmas Eve was his favorite time of the year.
One of the biggest thrills in his lifetime was getting his motorcycle. His wife told him that he would never get a motorcycle, because his best friend’s wife, Shirley Gill, would not allow her husband to have a motorcycle. On Jim Gill’s 60th birthday, Shirley gave her hubby a motorcycle. To Jim Young’s delight he was honored that his wife broke down and allowed him to have a motorcycle. It was his joy to drive the motorcycle every day to work and around town running errands.
His favorite pastime included traveling with his wife and kids, especially going to the family cabin in Colorado. He loved snow skiing in the winter and photography trips in the mountains every summer. Eventually he got a Jeep so he could get to places in the nearby mountains as he tried to capture the beauty of Colorado. He also loved attending OU and TCU football games every year in the Fall. He became a very dedicated fan of TCU football and, even more recently, TCU baseball. There were many phone calls with his daughter discussing the various sports of TCU.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jim’s family started doing weekly chats to stay connected. He really enjoyed getting to talk with family and staying close with them even though they are all physically spread out across the country. He also continued his 20+ year lunch tradition (which turned into a biweekly tradition) with Jim Gill, his best friend. Instead of going to the restaurant, Jim Young would place a pick-up order and bring it over to Roswell Seed.
Jim had recently gotten involved with Roswell Rotary and the Roswell Elk’s club. During his life his supported many charities including The Salvation Army foundation, 40 days for Life, the USO, Hillsdale College, and The Heritage Foundation
Last but not least, Jim and his wife Betty had a great marriage of 45 years. We worked as a team experiencing life’s joys and tribulations. We have been blessed with many gifts and give our thanks to the Lord.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dolores Young; his in laws Charlie and Jean Read, as well as his step mother-in-law Laura Sue Read; his brother William George Young. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Betty, his son Andrew, and his daughter Christine. He is survived by his sisters Dolores Cavanagh; Suzanne Gore and her husband Tom; Ellen Eichman; Joann Hajduch and her husband Michael; and Kathleen Young; his sister-in-law Carolyn Beall and her husband Tom; and brother-in-law James Read and his wife Mary. He is survived by his nieces and nephews including John Cavanagh, Jim Cavanagh, Jennifer Ives, Jade Young, Forest Young, Amber Young, Sonny Young, Sara Young, Tess Young, Kate Eichman, Kelsey Eichman, Kim Unruh, Mellissa Hajduch, Allison Hajduch, Kelly Canning, Matt Beall, Harrison Read, Hunter Read, and Leah Read.
Rosary Service will be Friday, July 7, 2023, at 6:00 pm at St. Peters Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 10:00 am at St. Peters Catholic Church. He will be buried in the columbarium at St. Peters Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church following the funeral mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to be made to the Roswell Symphony Orchestra, 1717 W. 2nd St. #205, Roswell, NM 88201, St. Peters Catholic Church 111 E. Deming, Roswell, NM 88203, First Presbyterian Church 400 W. 3rd, Roswell, NM 88201, or any charity of your choosing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.